Azuki Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $830,562.77 and approximately $7,368.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

