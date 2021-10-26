Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at UBS Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 147,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,986. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

