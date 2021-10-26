Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at UBS Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.
NYSE BCS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 147,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,986. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.