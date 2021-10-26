Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.
Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 127,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.37.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
