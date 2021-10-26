Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 127,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

