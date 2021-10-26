BASIC Price Reaches $0.0157 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 6% against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $97.06 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

