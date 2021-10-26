Belt (BELT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00073364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,890.41 or 1.00609732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.25 or 0.06845919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

