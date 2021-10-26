BENQI (QI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.04 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $45.46 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,336.48 or 1.00125374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.67 or 0.06845131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI's total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI's official Twitter account is @coingecko

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

