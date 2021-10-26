BHPCoin (BHP) Market Capitalization Hits $11.84 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $2.07 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.44 or 0.99934972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.77 or 0.06657043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

