Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

