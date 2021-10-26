Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 201.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

BE opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

