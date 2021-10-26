Boenning Scattergood Comments on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

FMAO stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $280.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $940,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

