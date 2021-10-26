BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $961,151.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00213907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00103193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

