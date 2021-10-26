BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $905.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00215852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00104272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CRYPTO:BAG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

