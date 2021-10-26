Brokerages Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAIL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 410,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

