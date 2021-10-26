Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tenable by 252.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tenable by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71. Tenable has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

