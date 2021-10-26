Brokers Issue Forecasts for Anterix Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anterix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ATEX stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 59,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

