Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $92.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

