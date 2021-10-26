BSCView (BSCV) Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $259,849.63 and approximately $27,505.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,807.02 or 0.99944887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.66 or 0.06894510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

