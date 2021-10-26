Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.99

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.99 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The company has a market cap of $646.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

