Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.88

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.88 and last traded at $159.74, with a volume of 15654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

