Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$165.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$117.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

