Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,878,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523,016 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.11% of Apple worth $2,585,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

