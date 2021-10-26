CargoX Price Down 9.5% This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $42.44 million and approximately $111,442.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00215902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

