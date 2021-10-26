Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00214293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00104068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

