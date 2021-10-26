Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.93. 92,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,986. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cboe Global Markets stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

