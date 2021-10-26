Ceres (CERES) Hits Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Ceres has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $204.58 or 0.00338077 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $150,037.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00073739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.97 or 1.00132245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.56 or 0.06857304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

