Chia Network (XCH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.27 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $237.21 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $149.92 or 0.00240804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,336.48 or 1.00125374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.67 or 0.06845131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.