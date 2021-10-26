Chimpion Market Cap Hits $112.77 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $112.77 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00005658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00215362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

