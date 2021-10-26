CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,588 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $324.70 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $328.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

