CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.31 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $212.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

