CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.54 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Corteva by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 992,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 843,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

