CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,023 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

