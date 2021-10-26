CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

