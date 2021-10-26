CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,972 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,972 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $331.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $345.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

