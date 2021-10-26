Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

CNK stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

