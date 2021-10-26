Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $127,891.96 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

CVEO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $323.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.