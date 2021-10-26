Civilization (CIV) Market Cap Achieves $23.66 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and approximately $297,035.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civilization has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00214293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00104068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

