CoinLoan Hits Market Capitalization of $35.68 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.30 or 0.00029442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $35.68 million and approximately $234,006.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.
