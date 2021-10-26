Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $14.87 on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. 33,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.