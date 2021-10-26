Compound Price Tops $355.21 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $344.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $355.21 or 0.00570306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

