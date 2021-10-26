Conflux Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,521.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.76 or 0.06884770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00334141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.27 or 0.01010008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00461447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00284250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00252675 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

