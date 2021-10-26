Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 93,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

