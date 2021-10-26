Counos X Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Counos X has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $1.59 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $57.35 or 0.00091291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.44 or 0.99934972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.77 or 0.06657043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,862,013 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Counos X Coin Trading

