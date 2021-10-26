Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OCDGF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12. Ocado Group has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

