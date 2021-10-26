Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

CPG opened at C$6.30 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.01.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

