Critical Analysis: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IN8bio and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 10 0 0 2.00

IN8bio currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.34%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 231.37%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than IN8bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IN8bio and Adverum Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 761.46 -$117.51 million ($1.38) -1.41

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -32.65% -27.94%

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

