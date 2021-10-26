CROAT Reaches Market Capitalization of $327,635.55 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $327,635.55 and $1,537.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,808,160 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

