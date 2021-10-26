Crowns (CWS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00214293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00104068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

