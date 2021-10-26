Crowns Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00214293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00104068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crowns is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

