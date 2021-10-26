CryptEx (CRX) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $15.51 or 0.00025014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $13,565.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,996.84 or 1.00011638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00631408 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004246 BTC.

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

