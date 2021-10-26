CryptoSoul Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $852,564.41 and $614.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00113435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.19 or 0.00448245 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

